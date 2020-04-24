Virus numbers drop to five, despite one new case

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN in his 60s has taken the diagnosed COVID-19 total for the ACT to 105, only the third confirmed case in two weeks.

But with 97 people having recovered and three deaths, there are only five affected people, all of whom are isolating at home.

There are no COVID-19 cases being treated in Canberra hospitals. The source of the latest case is still under investigation.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said: “As we have been saying, this pandemic is not over and we do expect to see more cases in Canberra.”

“We are still in a very good position in here in the ACT as this is only our third confirmed case in the past two weeks.

“The details of this case are still being investigated but early indications are that this individual has had very minimal contact with other people. ACT Health will contact anyone identified as a close contact.

“This latest case is good reminder of why we have physical distancing rules in place. I ask all Canberrans to continue to comply with the directions that are in place to protect our whole community.

“This year we will observe Anzac Day in a different way and we encourage the community to commemorate by holding your own dawn service at the end of your driveway at 6am tomorrow morning, or by observing a minute of silence at 11.30am,” Dr Coleman said.

“The safest thing to do tomorrow is to stay at home. If people wish to lay a wreath or leave a poppy at a significant site across Canberra, please do so in groups no more than two people, keep a distance of 1.5m from people, maintain good respiratory hygiene, and leave the area as soon as possible.”

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 7336.