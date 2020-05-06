Virus restrictions lead to a surge in news consumption

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEWS consumption is on the rise, according to a new report, which found more people are consuming news during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report from the News and Media Research Centre at the University of Canberra saw researchers survey 2196 Australians aged 18 and older to find out how and where they were getting information about COVID-19, which sources they found trustworthy and what impact the intense news coverage was having on their wellbeing.

Titled “COVID-19: Australian news and misinformation”, the report found that 60 per cent of people surveyed are either very or extremely concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak, which is driving news consumption, with 71 per cent of respondents saying their news consumption has increased during the pandemic.

Overall, Australians are accessing more news than usual, particularly women and young people, the report shows. And, more than two thirds (70 per cent) of Australians say they are accessing news more than once a day since the COVID-19 outbreak.

But, the study also found that people were tired of COVID-19-related news, with half of respondents (52 per cent) saying they feel tired of hearing about COVID-19 and 46 per cent saying they find the news coverage overwhelming.

Lead author associate Prof Dr Sora Park says the news coverage is impacting on people’s wellbeing.

“We found that while news about the coronavirus provides an important topic of conversation, it is also making 52 per cent of respondents feel more anxious,” Dr Park says.

“Women are more likely to feel an increase in anxiety because of COVID-19 news than men, and compared to older generations, Gen Y and Gen Z are more likely to say news about the coronavirus makes them feel more anxious.”

The report found that Australians trust scientists and health experts the most as sources of information about the coronavirus (85 per cent), followed by the government (66 per cent) and news (53 per cent).