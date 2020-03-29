Virus rules ground ACT Youth Week

NO surprises in the news that ACT Youth Week events have been postponed due to government directive to reduce non-essential gatherings.

It was due to run from Friday (March 27) to Sunday, April 5.

The presentation of the Young Canberra Citizen of the Year Awards, which celebrate the contribution of Canberrans aged 12-25 years, has been postponed until further notice. The 2020 ACT Youth Assembly was scheduled for Friday (April 3).

A range of community events were also due to take place this week, supported by Youth Week Grants. However, the Youth InterACT team will work with grant recipients to vary their events to allow them to be held in a different format or later in the year.

 

