Virus surprise: First case first since May 4

THE ACT has recorded its first new case of COVID-19 since May 4.

ACT Health says the patient is a man in his 40s who recently returned from overseas.

He has been in quarantine since his arrival and a small number of close contacts have been identified and are also in quarantine.

Chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said this most recent case will be recorded as overseas acquired.

“We are confident there has been no risk to the broader ACT community,” she said.

“The case is, however, a good reminder of the ongoing pandemic and the need for our community to continue to observe physical distancing and hygiene measures, and for people to stay home if they are unwell.

“The case is also a demonstration of how important it is for us to maintain a high level of testing in the community.”

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 20,379.