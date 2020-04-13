Waramanga car fire, man in hospital

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital following a fire in a car in Waramanga on Sunday (April 12).

About 9.50am, police responded to reports of a car on fire on Nemarang Crescent.

ACT Fire & Rescue extinguished the fire and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a white Volkswagen Golf in the area of Nemarang Crescent around the time of the incident. Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area around the time of the incident.

Call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.