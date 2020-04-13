Waramanga car fire, man in hospital

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital following a fire in a car in Waramanga on Sunday (April 12).

About 9.50am, police responded to reports of a car on fire on Nemarang Crescent.

ACT Fire & Rescue extinguished the fire and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a white Volkswagen Golf in the area of Nemarang Crescent around the time of the incident. Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area around the time of the incident.

Call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleSo, there’s this movie about a virus from bats in China…
Next articleRam raids smash shops in south Canberra robberies
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply