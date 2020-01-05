Warning for ‘small, controllable’ bushfire

EMERGENCY Service has issued an “advice” warning for a bushfire that has started and that people need to keep up to date.

The fire, south of the ACT border in Namadgi National Park.

The agency says that people in the southern, remote area of the Namadgi National Park could be affected by a bushfire.

This fire is small and controllable under current weather conditions and resources are responding to the fire.

There is currently no threat to homes in the ACT.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you or your property is under threat.

