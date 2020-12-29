Warnings issued ahead for an outbreak of hikers on the move

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and rescue services are concerned they will be called out more frequently this summer to assist hikers that are lost.

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months are expected to have an increase of Canberrans wanting to explore the outdoors.

Each year hikers go missing, are injured or are ill prepared for the conditions.

ACT police have already had to assist in the search for two separate pairs of hikers over recent months after failing to return from hikes in Tidbinbilla.

One pair of men were found to have no food and were not dressed for the conditions.

Police responded to an emergency beacon from the other pair after an experienced hiker was unable to complete the walk and required assistance.

Officer in charge of rural patrol, Detective acting Inspector Simon Coady, said Canberrans are lucky to be surrounded by a number of amazing national parks, but must ensure they pack enough supplies to be fully prepared.

He recommended hikers download the Emergency+ app and tell someone of their plans.

“You wouldn’t go skiing without all the proper equipment, so why risk it when heading into the bush?” Detective acting Inspector Simon Coady said.

“While many people may be giving hiking a go for the first time, it is important everyone, including experienced hikers, ensure they are well prepared before setting off on an outdoor adventure.”

National parks across the ACT span more than 1,302 km2 and with so much ground to cover, large scale search efforts divert a massive amount of emergency services resources away from their core duties.

Executive branch manager for the ACT Parks and Conservation, Daniel Iglesias, said hikers should pack essentials such as a phone or locator beacon, dress to the changing weather conditions, carry plenty of water and stay on the signposted tracks in the bush.

“Before you leave the house you need to be prepared, whether you are an experienced hiker or a novice,” Mr Iglesias said.

“Know the difficulty of your hike, check the weather forecast and let someone know where you are going and when you’ll be back.”

ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan reiterated the message when exploring through the bush, adding to always check the fire danger rating before travelling.

“Take caution when camping, driving or planning to light a cooking fire as small fires can quickly escalate into a major incident in hot and windy conditions,” Ms Whelan said.