Watchful Margaret steps down as neighbourhood president

AFTER two stints as the ACT Neighbourhood Watch president, Margaret Pearson is stepping down from the role.

Ms Pearson, who has been with ACT Neighbourhood Watch for 15 years, says she will concentrate all her energy on her role as company secretary on the board of Neighbourhood Watch Australasia (Australia & New Zealand), instead.

Replacing her will be long-time Canberra resident, Laurence “Laurie” Blackall. Laurie was first involved in Neighbourhood Watch in 1989 when he established a group in Florey.

Laurie has since joined Neighbourhood Watch in Casey, taking on the area coordinator responsibilities there, and in more recent years has become a member of the board, where he has served as treasurer.

Laurie, having moved to the ACT with his parents in 1968, has seen the neighbourhoods across Canberra grow. He now lives in Casey after growing up in Ainslie and Rivett, before joining the Navy in 1977.

He has two adult children and four grandchildren living locally and “looks forward to the challenges of building capability to remain relevant in an increasingly connected and informed community”.