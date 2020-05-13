Watchful Margaret steps down as neighbourhood president

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
New ACT Neighbourhood Watch president Laurie Blackall

AFTER two stints as the ACT Neighbourhood Watch president, Margaret Pearson is stepping down from the role.

Ms Pearson, who has been with ACT Neighbourhood Watch for 15 years, says she will concentrate all her energy on her role as company secretary on the board of Neighbourhood Watch Australasia (Australia & New Zealand), instead.

Replacing her will be long-time Canberra resident, Laurence “Laurie” Blackall. Laurie was first involved in Neighbourhood Watch in 1989 when he established a group in Florey.

Laurie has since joined Neighbourhood Watch in Casey, taking on the area coordinator responsibilities there, and in more recent years has become a member of the board, where he has served as treasurer.

Laurie, having moved to the ACT with his parents in 1968, has seen the neighbourhoods across Canberra grow. He now lives in Casey after growing up in Ainslie and Rivett, before joining the Navy in 1977.

He has two adult children and four grandchildren living locally and “looks forward to the challenges of building capability to remain relevant in an increasingly connected and informed community”.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Screen bingeing goes to the vote
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply