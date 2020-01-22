Weather may make Pialligo fire difficult to control

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NO properties are under threat from the Pialligo Redwood Forest fire, but the Emergency Services Agency says that under current weather conditions the fire may become difficult to control.

The 147-hectare fire is under control and firefighters are on scene assisted by aerial water-bombing and surveillance of the fire ground.

The ACT has a declared total fire ban in deference to the climbing temperatures and extremely windy conditions.



The ESA is rating the Pialligo fire at “advice” level and warns that people in Beard, Oaks Estate and West Queanbeyan (including Crestwood) could be affected by a bushfire that started yesterday (January 22) at Pialligo Redwood Forest. The agency is reminding them that they need to remain alert and know what to do if threatened by fire.

The ESA also asks people to take care when travelling along Pialligo Avenue as emergency service vehicles and personnel are working in the area.

Oaks Estate Road remains closed while crews are on scene.



People in the area may be affected by smoke, which could reduce visibility and air quality.