‘We’ll find you,’ warns cop after arresting gang president

THE influence of the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang is now extremely limited in the ACT after police arrested its president yesterday (August 19), said detective superintendent Scott Moller.

The president, a 34-year-old Kingston man, was arrested during a joint operation with NSW Police Criminal Groups Squad in Garran, which led to two search warrants in Kambah and Kingston.

The man was wanted for allegedly supplying firearms for shooting on the South Coast and criminal group related offences.

Detective superintendent Moller said he expected more charges to be laid in the future.

“At this time, investigations are still ongoing in relation to ACT specific offences relating to drug and property matters,” he said.

Criminal Groups Squad commander detective superintendent Robert Critchlow said this arrest sends a strong message to those who commit crimes in NSW and attempt to evade police interstate.

“If you wish to jeopardise the safety of the community through criminal activity in NSW, it is only a matter of time before we find you, no matter where you choose to hide,” he said.

The man is expected to face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court where NSW Police officers will apply for his extradition to NSW.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.