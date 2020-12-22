What’s on and where for the holidays

Share Canberra's trusted news:

The “CityNews” holiday guide to happenings and attractions around Canberra and Queanbeyan, as compiled by NATHAN SCHMIDT and NICK OVERALL.

EVENTS

COUNTDOWN to the New Year with three nights of celebratory “foodie” streets in Gungahlin, Braddon, Civic, Tuggeranong, Woden and Belconnen from December 29-31. There will be festive lighting and pop-up busker-style performances by local artists such as Lucy Sugerman each night from 5.30pm-9.30pm. Visit here.

WATCH a movie, get some food and have a drink at the Australian Botanic Gardens when The Sunset Cinema streams movies there in the New Year. There will be on-site food trucks and alcohol served at a licensed bar while movies such as Australian-made “Rams” plays on December 30, and later “Misbehaviour”, starring Keira Knightly, on January 6. At Clunies Ross Street, Acton. Bookings are essential at Sunset Cinema.

JOIN rangers at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and rediscover the Xanthorrhoea Loop. The trail has recently been upgraded and passes through a patch of native cherries then up to a stand of grass trees that overlook the valley. An Aboriginal ranger will share the cultural significance of the grass trees, other native plants, and the surrounding landscape. At Dalsetta car park, Paddys River Road, Paddys River,10am-11.30am, January 7. Free. Bookings essential by calling 6207 7921. More information here.

EXHIBITIONS

FOR more than 200 years, artists have captured the built environment through paint, print and photograph. Reflecting social progress, social ideas and an understanding of how the world has changed over time, the “Australian Dreams: Picturing Our Built World” exhibition is on now at the National Library of Australia, Parkes Place, 9am-5pm, daily, until January 21. Free. Visit nla.gov.au

CELEBRATE the people, places and sounds of Australian pub rock and its enduring impact on the nation’s identity at the National Portrait Gallery’s “Pub Rock” exhibit. At King Edward Terrace, Parkes, 10am-5pm, daily, until March 14. Free, but bookings are essential here.

EXPLORE views from the ship and shore on the 250th anniversary of the Endeavour’s 1770 voyage at the National Museum of Australia’s “Endeavour Voyage: The Untold Stories of Cook and the First Australians”. At Lawson Crescent, Acton, 9am-5pm, daily, until April 26. Free but bookings essential here.

MANY veterans of the Australian Defence Forces have tattoos, and each tells a story. Memory, belonging, loyalty, mateship or otherwise, “Ink In The Lines” invites you to see these stories through their body art. At the Australian War Memorial, 10am-5pm until May 16. Free. Information at awm.gov.au

FAMILY

GET out amongst the region’s natural landscape at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and spot koalas on the 700m koala path or maybe sneak a glimpse at a platypus on the 2.1km sanctuary loop. At Paddys River Road, Paddys River, 7.30am-8pm. Free until the end of the year.

MULLIGANS Flat Woodland Sanctuary is running a one-hour “Family Night Walk” from 8.30pm on January 14, 21 and 28. It’s a chance to learn about the local nocturnal wildlife, the sanctuary says. Corner of Justice Kelly Street and Quinane Avenue, Forde. Costs $20 per person. Bookings to here.

SPORT

CATCH some cricket with three upcoming Big Bash League games going off at Manuka Oval. The matches will see Sydney Thunder face off against three teams including the Perth Scorchers, 7.15pm on December 22, the Melbourne Renegades, 7.15pm on December 26 and the Melbourne Stars, 7.15pm on December 29. Visit manukaoval.com.au