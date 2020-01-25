Who got the gongs / The ACT Australia Day awardees

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AUSTRALIA DAY AWARDS / ACT

CELEBRATED Canberra architect Dr Enrico Taglietti, who died in May, was posthumously appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day honours.

His citation says his award is for: “Distinguished service to architecture, particularly in the ACT to education, and to professional organisations.”

Other well-known Canberrans recognised include the director of the National Museum Mathew Trinca, who was appointed a Member of the Order. And an OAM medal went to Richard Griffiths, founding co-ordinator of Safe Shelter, a nightly refuge for men in winter, who was recognised for his service to the community through social welfare organisations.

Though based in Sydney, but well known to Canberrans as the artistic director of the Canberra International Music Festival, Roland Peelman has been appointed a Member (AM) for his service to music.

Governor-General David Hurley announced 1099 awards nationally in the Australia Day 2020 Honours List that included 837 recipients of awards in the General Division of the Order of Australia.

“Behind every medal and citation is a story. Whether through their service, sacrifice or significant achievement, these people help others and make our towns, communities and nation better,” the Governor-General says.

“They’re extraordinary but also, in the best possible way, ordinary. The fantastic thing, the inspirational thing, is that we all know people like those who have been recognised today – people who look out for each other and, day-in-day-out, serve their communities in ways big and small. We have seen countless examples of this sort of service during the bushfire crisis.

“It’s a diverse list – with the percentage of women recipients in the Order of Australia above 41 per cent – but could be even more so. Over the course of my term as Governor-General I want to ensure that as many outstanding Australians as possible, from all backgrounds, are nominated.”

The oldest recipient in the list is 97 years old, the youngest 19 years old.

Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia at gg.gov.au

Here are the Canberrans recognised:

OFFICER (AO) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Distinguished Professor Genevieve BELL, ACT, for distinguished service to education, particularly to the social sciences and cultural anthropology.

Prof Hal Christopher HILL, Aranda, for distinguished service to education in the field of economic policy development,

and to Australia-Indonesia relations.

The late Dr Enrico TAGLIETTI, late of Griffith, for distinguished service to architecture, particularly in the ACT to education, and to professional organisations.

Dr Brian Harrison WALKER , Aranda, for distinguished service to science, particularly to ecosystem ecology and research, and to professional scientific bodies.

MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Prof Raelene FRANCES, Aranda, for significant service to history studies as a teacher, researcher and author.

Mr Geoffrey Ian HUSTON, Red Hill, for significant service to science, and through pioneering roles with the internet.

Dr Miles Gareth JAKEMAN, Deakin, for significant service to business, to national security, and to the community.

Prof Margaret Anne JOLLY, Hackett, for significant service to education, particularly to gender and Pacific studies.

Mr Duncan Antony MARSHALL, Chapman, for significant service to heritage conservation.

Ms Cathi MOORE, Narrabundah, for significant service to young women, and to the community.

Emeritus Prof John Frederick O’CALLAGHAN, Yarralumla, for significant service to information technology, and to education.

Dr Peter Andreas PEDERSEN, Campbell, for significant service to military history as an author and researcher.

Dr Mathew Ansel TRINCA TALALIN, ACT, for significant service to the museums and galleries sector.

Dr Graeme Leonard WORBOYS, Gilmore, for significant service to conservation and the environment, and to the community.

MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Dr Adele CHYNOWETH, Braddon, for service to public history.

Mr Simun FRANJIC, Duffy, for service to the Croatian community of the ACT.

Mr Richard David GRIFFITHS, Lyneham, for service to the community through social welfare organisations.

Dr Joseph Vaughan JOHNSON CSC AAM RFD ED, Garran, for service to veterans, and to the community.

Mr Matthew Alan LUTHER, Gordon, for service to nursing.

Ms Elizabeth NIELD, Griffith, for service to the performing and visual arts.

Mrs Meryl Joy PACKER, Kingston, for service to the Lutheran Church of Australia.

Mr Rex William PACKER, Kingston, for service to the Lutheran Church of Australia.

Mr Craig Robert PURDAM, O’Connor, for service to sports administration, and to physiotherapy.

Mr Edward Peter RALSTON, Kaleen, for service to sport for people who are blind or have low vision.

Mr Adrian John RUMORE, Lyneham, for service to homeless youth, and to physiotherapy.

Ms Wendy Anne SACLIER, Curtin, for service to the creative arts, and to women.

Dr Andrew James TRIDGELL, Griffith, for service to information technology.

The late Mrs Jacqueline WARNER, ACT, for service to youth through Scouts.

Mr Edmund John WHEELER, Flynn, for service to the community through road safety initiatives.

Dr Peter George WILLIAMS, Campbell, for service to community health, and to medical education.

MEMBER (AM) IN THE MILITARY DIVISION

Royal Australian Navy

Capt Warren James BAIRSTOW CSC RAN, ACT, for exceptional service to the Royal Australian Navy in the field of command and leadership.

Australian Army

Brig. Michael Charles ASHLEIGH, ACT, for exceptional service as director logistics – Army, Director General Strategic Logistics and Commander Australian Army Cadets.

Maj-Gen Andrew William FREEMAN, ACT, for exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force as commander 17th Brigade, director general Land Operations, and director Logistics – Army.

Royal Australian Air Force

Air Commodore Wendy BLYTH, ACT, for exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force in C-130J Super Hercules sustainment reform; and in P-8A Poseidon capability development and system sustainment.

Air Commodore Philip Stephen GORDON, ACT, for exceptional service in aerospace capability development, air combat preparedness and operations management and control for the Australian Defence Force.

Air Commodore Gerald Anthony van LEEUWEN CSM, ACT, for exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force in aerospace capability development, major capital acquisition, and air combat sustainment.

MEDAL (OAM) IN THE MILITARY DIVISION

Royal Australian Navy

CPO Raechelle Nadine HENDERSON, ACT, for meritorious service in leadership, and advancement of the service as a Naval Police coxswain.

Australian Army

WO1 Joshua Paul ANDREWS, ACT, for meritorious service in achievement and exceptional commitment to the continuous advancement of Army’s Geospatial Intelligence capability.

WO1 Andrew Peter SHORE CSM, ACT, for meritorious service as the regimental sergeant major of the 3rd Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment; and the Royal Military College – Duntroon, and as a career advisor in the Directorate of Soldier Career Management – Army.

Royal Australian Air Force

WO Benjamin Robert WRIGHT, ACT, for meritorious service in personnel recognition administration, major public relations initiatives, and organisational development in the Royal Australian Air Force.