Wind sends suburbs back into fire danger

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The January Pialligo fire. Photo: Andrew Campbell.

PEOPLE in Beard, Oaks Estate and West Queanbeyan (including Crestwood) have been warned they could be affected by worsening conditions of the Pialligo Redwood Forest fire as it, again, heads toward them.

The fire is out of control and the ESA has upped its rating for the 147-hectare fire to “watch and act” as the fire travels in a south-easterly direction. Pialligo Avenue is closed from Canberra Airport.

It says: “People in the area may be affected by smoke, which could reduce visibility and air quality.

“If conditions change, firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door or in your street.

“You need to be ready to follow your Bushfire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan you should start preparing now because the situation could get worse.”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTree alight at Phillip intersection
Next articleFire jumps the Molonglo: people told it’s too late to flee
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply