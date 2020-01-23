Wind sends suburbs back into fire danger

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PEOPLE in Beard, Oaks Estate and West Queanbeyan (including Crestwood) have been warned they could be affected by worsening conditions of the Pialligo Redwood Forest fire as it, again, heads toward them.

The fire is out of control and the ESA has upped its rating for the 147-hectare fire to “watch and act” as the fire travels in a south-easterly direction. Pialligo Avenue is closed from Canberra Airport.

It says: “People in the area may be affected by smoke, which could reduce visibility and air quality.

“If conditions change, firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door or in your street.

“You need to be ready to follow your Bushfire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan you should start preparing now because the situation could get worse.”