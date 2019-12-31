‘Witness J’ scoop leads the year’s top stories

citynews.com.au had one of its best years in terms of clicks, led by Robert Macklin’s breaking-news article about ‘Witness J’

1. Who is Canberra’s mysterious ‘secret prisoner’?

NOVEMBER: Robert Macklin’s reportage on Canberra’s secret prisoner, Witness J, quickly became the best-read online article for the year after he broke the national story a month ago. 

2. New police tech records drivers using phones

APRIL: When police announced that new technology upgrades to its traffic operations fleet can see if a driver is using a mobile phone, “CityNews” readers were interested to find out how.

3. Gungahlin residents fear for their safety

NOVEMBER: The safety of Gungahlin residents raised an alarm in the region when hundreds of people contacted the Canberra Liberals with concerns about the rate of crime in their suburbs. 

The Royal owners Anthony and Sandy McDonald.

4. Australia’s steak crown goes to The Royal

OCTOBER: “CityNews” readers were flocking to Queanbeyan’s Royal Hotel after citynews.com.au reported it won the crown for serving Australia’s best steak.

Bare shelves at St John’s Care… programs manager Jason Haines and executive director Sarah Murdoch. Photo Kate Meikle

5. Community pantry cries out for food donations

APRIL: Canberra’s largest emergency food charity, St John’s Care at Reid, tugged at the hearts of readers when it spoke about its urgent need for supplies to support the increasing number of people in need.

