Woman coughs on people in Cooma

A JERRABOMBERRA woman has been charged after she allegedly coughed at people in Cooma yesterday (April 1). 

The 41-year-old was walking south along Sharp Street in Cooma at about 9.20am when she stepped in front of another woman and intentionally coughed in her direction.

She allegedly continued to cough at members of the public as she walked past them, including a woman with a young child.

Not long after the woman was reported to police, who located her at the intersection of Sharp Street and Bombala Street.

It’s alleged that the woman did not have a valid reason for being at the location and was contravening a public health order.

She was arrested and taken to Cooma Police Station, where she was charged with two counts of stalking and intimidation with the intent to cause fear and physical harm, and not complying with directions under the Public Health Act.

The woman will face charges at Wollongong Local Court via AVL.

Anyone with information about members of the community breaching Public Health Orders or otherwise contravening the Public Health Act is urged to report online to Crime Stoppers nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

