Woman eight times over alcohol limit crashes car near ACT border

A WOMAN has crashed a car just outside of Canberra on Sunday (December 27), having blown more than eight times over the legal limit.

Police were called to the Barton Highway, near Murrumbateman, after reports of the woman “driving erratically” a white Volkswagen Polo hatch.

Officers from The Hume Police Area Command found the vehicle around 2.10pm in a ditch on the side of the road.

The uninjured 36-year-old female driver returned a positive roadside breath test.

The woman, the sole occupant of the car, was taken to Yass police station where she allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.416.

She was charged with drive with high range PCA and issued to attend court at Yass on January 15.

Double-demerit points are in force throughout the NSW police Christmas and New Year’s road-safety operation for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

 

 

 

 

 

