Woman lunges at paramedics and spits on police officer

A WOMAN obstructed paramedics from treating an injured person in Turner before spitting on a police officer, while saying she has COVID-19 on Saturday night (September 5). 

At about 6.20pm, police were called to a residence in Turner where the 24-year-old was stopping paramedics from treating an injured woman.

When police got there they took hold of the woman’s arm to prevent her from interfering. She was told to stand back to give paramedics the space to provide care to the woman being treated.

Police allege she lunged at the paramedics again before allegedly spitting in the face of one of the police officers several times, saying she had COVID-19.

She will face the ACT Magistrates Court next month on one charge of assaulting a frontline community worker.

