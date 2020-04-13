Woman makes the first ACT coronavirus case in three days

A WOMAN in her 50s is the first coronavirus infection reported in the ACT for three days. The ACT’s total is now 103.

The new confirmed case is a close contact of a previous confirmed case.

Meanwhile, there are still two cases under investigation with ACT Health awaiting further test results to help determine the sources of exposure.

Acting chief health officer Vanessa Johnston says the first case, which has been under investigation for about two weeks, should be finalised soon, but the second case, involving a staff member in the ICU at Canberra Hospital, is still in the early stages.

A total of 72 cases have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation.

There are three patients in Canberra hospitals. The remainder are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

The ACT has recorded two deaths.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 6191.

 

