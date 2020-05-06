Woman punches cop when asked for breath test

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN punched a police officer in Belconnen yesterday (May 5) after she was taken to a police station for a breath test.

Police were alerted to the woman, a 44-year-old, after she allegedly crashed into a timber koppers log on Townsend Place in Belconnen near a children’s play area.

She returned a positive roadside screen and was taken to a police station for further breath analysis. Inside the station she struck a police officer with a closed fist and refused to undergo a breath test.

She will face charges, including refusing a breath test and common assault, at the ACT Magistrates Court.