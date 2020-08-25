WorkSafe shuts down 11 building sites

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ELEVEN building sites belonging to one local construction company have been shut down after WorkSafe ACT inspectors found serious safety breaches at the sites.

The company responsible has also been prohibited from carrying out all construction work in the ACT until they implement a safe work system and fix the identified safety issues.

The 11 sites were issued with various notices, including prohibition and improvement notices, after inspectors attended 13 residential construction sites belonging to the one company.

WorkSafe inspectors found more than 50 offences across the 11 building sites, all of which are being investigated further by WorkSafe ACT.

Work Health and Safety acting commissioner Amanda Grey says: “Our inspectors found too many issues at the 11 construction sites, including fall from height risks, site security, lack of housekeeping and electrical safety issues.”

“This lack of safety is unacceptable. Every worker has the right to work in a safe environment and go home to their families at the end of the day,” she says.

WorkSafe ACT has directed the company to rectify these issues and improve safety across all of their work sites.