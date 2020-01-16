Worksafe swoops on director after worker’s death

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING Saturday’s death of a 47-year old worker on a building site, WorkSafe ACT has raided the premises of a company director in Denman Prospect today (January 15).

Supported by the AFP and Australian Border Force. Worksafe says the search was to obtain electronic and physical records from the company, and other related entities, involved in the fatal incident.

On Saturday the worker died at a residential construction site at the corner of Ada Norris Avenue and Freebury Street, Denman Prospect.

Investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing and ACT Work Safety Commissioner Greg Jones says he will use all powers available under the Work Health and Safety Act to fully and thoroughly investigate the tragic incident.

“All ACT workplaces, especially in construction including the residential sector, are on notice that WorkSafe ACT will have a strong regulatory focus on businesses meeting their work health and safety responsibilities and we will not tolerate non-compliance with legislative requirements,” he says.