Young woman brings ACT virus number to 78

A WOMAN in her 30s in the newest confirmed coronavirus case in the ACT, bringing the overall number to 78.

The announcement of only one new case, is the lowest confirmed case update in more than a week.

ACT Health can confirm the new case was linked to overseas travel.

There remains no evidence of community transmission in the ACT but there are two cases still under investigation.

ACT Health also advises that the territory will start to see community transmission at some point.

Six confirmed coronavirus cases remain in hospital, while the rest of the cases are self-isolating. There have been 4363 negative COVID-19 tests in the ACT, and two cases have recovered.

