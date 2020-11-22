Zed re-endorsed for another run at the Senate

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ZED Seselja has been re-endorsed as the Canberra Liberals Senate candidate for the next federal election, which will come next year.

Following a well-attended pre-selection and AGM, Seselja was reaffirmed as the number one Senate candidate with Luke Hadfield named as his running mate.

Expressing gratitude for his re-endorsement by members of the Canberra Liberals, Seselja said: “I look forward to continuing to be a strong voice for the ACT in the Morrison government, and building on the more than $1 billion in new investment in the ACT from the federal government.”