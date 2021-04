Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 12-year-old boy is missing and has not been heard from since about 2.15pm on Thursday (April 1) on Northbourne Avenue, Braddon.

Joseph Svilicich is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, with short blond hair and of slim build. He was wearing a green-blue and black hoodie, cut-off denim shorts and black joggers.

He was also carrying two large suitcases and wearing a backpack.

Anyone with any information should call 131 444.