Woolworths confirm fears over salmonella outbreak

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A POTENTIAL outbreak of salmonella has been detected in Woolworths Coleslaw.

Woolworths stores in the ACT are among a number of supermarkets at their metro outlets in New South Wales and regional outlets in Victoria to recall the product.

The microbial contamination present in coleslaw could affect batches with use by dates up to and including January 21.

The supermarket giant on Tuesday (January 12) recalled the products over concerns it may cause illness once consumed.

Customers should return the product to their nearest Woolworths Supermarket or Metro for a full refund.

Woolworths is advising people to seek medical advice should their health be of concern.

No other products are affected by the recall, the company says.

“Woolworths takes product safety seriously and apologises for any inconvenience caused by this recall,” Woolworths said in a statement.

Woolworths recalls Woolworths Coleslaw 110g, 250g, 400g and 800g (ID 793406, 546843, 382779 and 311534) with use by dates up to and including 21 Jan. It only affects products with a site code represented by the letter ‘S’ after the use by date code sold. Customers can call a toll-free customer service number for more information on 1800 103 515.