Shane’s gone missing from Spence

Missing… Shane McKay.
FORTY-two-year-old Shane McKay has not been heard from since about 5pm on Friday (March 5), when he was last seen in Spence.
Described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, with a medium build and cropped hair, Shane was last seen wearing a cream-coloured jumper/
Police and Shane’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information should call 131444.
