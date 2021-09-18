News location:

Mesmerising gold of the new season’s canola

Photo: Andrew Campbell

Winter weather conditions have contributed to Australian farmers enjoying, in some cases, a once-in-a-lifetime harvest. The mesmerising gold of spring’s bountiful canola crop out towards the grain-growing countryside near Galong, an hour north west of Canberra, caught the eye of a passer-by who took his drone up for a better look and caught these vivid reminders of nature’s changing seasons.

