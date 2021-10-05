Canberra’s covid cases rise again

CANBERRA’S covid cases have had another rise in the past 24 hours, with the territory recording 33 new cases. Yesterday, the ACT recorded 28.

Only six of the new cases were in quarantine during their infectious period, with at least 14 spending time in the community while infectious.

Of the new cases, 28 are linked to already-known cases or exposure sites, while five remain under investigation.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is 14, to 8pm last night, with five of them in intensive care. Three are requiring ventilation.

Yesterday (October 4), saw about 2500 tests conducted, which ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith, at today’s (October 5) covid press conference, said was strong for a public holiday.

Twenty-two people yesterday were directed to leave the ACT for not abiding by the public health direction.

They were told to leave after police stopped 1310 drivers.

In regards to vaccinations, Ms Stephen-Smith said the vaccination rollout continues at an excellent pace.

“We’ve now passed 94 per cent o Canberrans 12 and over having had one dose of vaccination and more than 65 per cent are fully vaccinated,” she said.