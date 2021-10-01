Canberra records two covid deaths and 52 new cases

TWO people have died of covid in the ACT overnight as the territory recorded a record number of covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The two people who died were in the 80’s and receiving end of life care at the Calvary Hayden retirement facility.

At today’s covid update Chief Minister Andrew Barr says it’s the saddest day that the capital has experienced during this current outbreak.

“Today’s increase in case numbers will come as a shock to many, but it’s an important reminder that the virus is still very much active in our community,” Mr Barr says.

Of the new cases 31 were in the community while infectious, while 17 were in quarantine during their entire infection period.

40 of the 52 cases are linked to known cases and 12 of the new cases are under investigation.

There are 11 people with covid in ACT hospitals, 3 of which are in intensive care and requiring ventillation.

The record number of new daily cases comes as a number of restrictions ease across the capital from today.

Mr Barr warned Canberrans can not let their guards down over the next two weeks.

“Every time you leave your home and interact with other people there is a risk that you might contract the virus,” Mr Barr says.

“And then what happens is you bring the virus back home with you and infect those you live with.”

Despite strong vaccination rates, Mr Barr says there are still eligable people in the community not fully vaccinated.

“Forty per cent of our community, who are eligible for a vaccine, are not yet fully vaccinated. And these are predominantly Canberrans to under 40 years of age,” Mr Barr says.

“You can’t let your guard down. Now, we’ve come this far. We can’t let this get out of control in the next two weeks.”