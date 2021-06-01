A rise in heater fires comes with a warning

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS are being warned of the fire risks associated with winter appliances after 2020 saw an increase in heater and dryer fires.

Kitchen fires also continue to be the leading cause of home fires every winter, warns Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman.

“Most of these fires are preventable [so] we are reminding the Canberra community to keep flammable materials at least one metre from a heater, to regularly clean the lint filter in your dryer, and not to leave cooking unattended,” Mr Gentleman says.

ACT Fire and Rescue acting chief officer Matthew Mavity says fire spread rates are increasing due to open plan living, so its important residents understand how to safely extinguish a small fire.

“Understanding what actions to take if a fire was to start in your home, like using a fire blanket or extinguisher, can reduce the amount of damage sustained,” he says.

“[But] of course, if a fire does take hold in your home, the safest thing to do is to get out and call triple zero (000).”

More information and fire safety tips, including resources for kids, via esa.act.gov.au