ACT Budget / $5 billion for infrastructure projects

THE ACT government has announced it will spend $5 billion on local infrastructure projects as part of its 2021-22 ACT Budget, which will be officially handed down tomorrow (October 6).

The projects will see investments in areas such as health, schools, housing, transport, suburban infrastructure and community facilities.

Canberra community facilities, parks and playgrounds will receive part of this spend, with:

$18.7 million allocated to upgrade local shopping centre upgrades.

$9 million to progress the Throsby Home of Football.

$300,000 over two years for a feasibility and design study, including a co-design process to determine a delivery approach for community facilities in Gungahlin.

$1.65 million over three years for detailed design work for the Southern Memorial Park.

$15 million over three years to deliver a purpose-built facility for Gugan Gulwan Youth Aboriginal Corporation.

Another $5 million to continue the Healthy Waterways Project.

A new community recreation park for Casey with $3 million over four years allocated for detailed design and construction.

$600,000 for improved and new amenities for Yerrabi Pond District Park.

$ 2.8 million over two years to begin design and consultation to transform the Acton Waterfront.

$5.3 million will also be invested in new or upgraded play spaces in Kaleen, Ngunnawal, Chisholm, Gordon, Lyons and Aranda.

Health and wellbeing infrastructure funding will see $877 million spent over five years to 2025/26 and will include new funding for projects such as a Cancer Research Centre at the Canberra Hospital, infrastructure upgrades at Calvary Public Hospital, planning for a new carpark at the Canberra Hospital and planning and design for a future hospital in Canberra’s north.

Money will also be allocated to schools and TAFE, with $950 million of funding invested in CIT and education infrastructure over the next five years, which will see:

Margaret Hendry School expanded.

A new high school built in Taylor.

Nine new modular learning centres, design works for a new primary school at Strathnairn.

A modernised Narrabundah College.

Road infrastructure for East Gungahlin High School

Funding to prepare to modernise Garran Primary School.

As for housing, the government has allocated $935 million over five years, which will see more than $580 million go to public housing for growth and renewal.

Transport receives another hefty chunk of the infrastructure budget, with funding of $1.4 billion for upgrades to “sustainable and connected transport system, upgrades to roads and paths and improvements to active travel routes across Canberra”.

The government says projects include the first light rail stop for stage two of light rail to Woden, detailed design and construction of the Sulwood Drive shared path and the duplication of William Hovell Drive.

Suburban infrastructure funding will see $8.5 million allocated in 2021-22 to upgrade and improve major venues that host major sporting and other events in Canberra including consultation and planning works for a staged expansion of Exhibition Park in Canberra, a new video replay board and upgrades to GIO Stadium and a new video score board and upgrades to Manuka Oval and a feasibility study for a second sealed access road for the National Arboretum Canberra.

Funding of $2.9 million over two years will also be allocated for detailed design work for carpark upgrades at Stromlo Forest Park.

Emergency Services will receive a boost of more than $12 million for upgrades to the facilities across emergency services including refurbishments for the Gungahlin Joint Emergency Services Centre, and a new firefighting tanker has been purchased for $550,000 and fitted out with appropriate safety equipment in preparation for the 2020-21 bushfire season.

$1.4 billion will be invested by Public Trading Enterprises over the next five years, which will result in $1.3 billion in 2021-22 and $6.4 billion over the five years to 2025-26.