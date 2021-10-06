ACT Budget / Covid seriously infects territory debt

THE ACT, already more than $4 billion in debt, will be battered with nearly another billion dollars more in this financial year, taking the total debt to $5.7 billion and to $9.6 billion by 2024-25.

The government Budget papers say spending on health and economic support, including the additional initiatives required to respond to the current outbreak of COVID-19, continues to significantly impact the territory’s finances with the operating deficit expected to be $951.5 million, $476.7 million higher than the forecast in the 2020-21 Budget, which reflects the costs associated with these additional supports.

Despite the current outbreak and the reintroduction of lockdown restrictions, revenue is expected to be $425.3 million higher in 2021-22, and $772.6 million higher over the three years to 2023-24, than forecast in the 2020-21 Budget largely as a result of continuing strength in the property market.

Net debt is forecast to increase to $5.7 billion in 2021-22 and to $9.6 billion by 2024-25.

The government says the COVID-19 pandemic is the most significant shock faced in the territory’s history.

“The Territory’s fiscal position will remain in deficit over the forward estimates period, with a significant increase in 2021-22, as a consequence of the government’s ongoing and expanded support efforts in response to the pandemic. Given the uncertainty around the evolving public health situation, additional support measures may be required and the government has made provision for these,” it says.

“The ACT economy has weathered the first 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic reasonably well. Strong public-sector spending has bolstered growth, both directly in responding to the public health impacts of the pandemic and through the provision of support to households and businesses while private sector activity has progressively recovered.

“Although uncertainty remains around the public health outlook, the economy is expected to display similar resilience in the face of the Delta-variant outbreak and associated lockdown restrictions.

“While economic activity is expected to decline sharply in the September quarter 2021, this setback to growth is expected to be temporary, with the recovery gathering significant momentum into 2022. Household consumption is expected to rebound as restrictions are eased, which in turn is expected to encourage businesses to invest. There is also a significant pipeline of public investment that will support activity and jobs through the recovery and into the future.

“Border closures, both domestic and international, have significantly affected the labour market, resulting in the emergence of labour shortages for skilled and unskilled jobs.

“The expected opening of international borders and greater freedom of movement domestically as vaccination thresholds are reached will be an important part of addressing this issue, which will be key to the recovery of the economy.”