ACT Budget / Money goes towards hiring more nurses

THE ACT government will commit $50.1 million over four years to hire more than 90 nurses and midwives across the territory’s health services.

The funds will be committed as part of the upcoming 2021-22 ACT Budget, which is scheduled to be handed down on October 6.

An increase in nurses and midwives aims to meet a ratios mandate of recommended nurses or midwives to patients, depend on the clinical setting with the first phase of ratios agreed with the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation to focus on general medical, general surgical, acute aged care and the adult mental health unit.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said implementing ratios guarantees there will be more staff on the ward to provide care and ensures an increased skill mix on each shift to provide the best possible care for patients in the public health system.

Recruitment for the additional positions will begin later this year.