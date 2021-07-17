ACT builders warned to keep Sydney workers off sites

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT builders and contractors have been told to be on alert for Sydney based construction workers illegally travelling to the ACT seeking work.

This follows the NSW government’s covid direction that from 12.01am on Monday (July 19) that construction and non-urgent maintenance, including cleaning services, and repair work on residential premises be paused in the Greater Sydney including the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour area until 11.59pm on Friday, July 30.

Michael Hopkins, Master Builders ACT CEO, said: “The increased NSW covid restrictions for the construction industry announced today will impact many thousands of construction workers in the Greater Sydney area.

“The MBA supports the spot checks being undertaken by WorkSafe ACT and ACT police to ensure workers in the ACT are authorised to work in the local industry.

“There should be no-one from Greater Sydney working on an ACT construction site unless they have obtained an approved exemption from ACT Health issued for that specific project site.

“To help keep the ACT covid-free, the local construction industry needs to take very seriously the covid risk surrounding the ACT.

“Builders should ensure they have site check-in systems which allow them to identify every worker on their site, and whether they have travelled from a covid-affected area outside of the ACT.

“If builders don’t have systems already in place, the Check In CBR app should be installed on each building site as soon as possible.

“With the building industry employing around 20,000 people in the ACT and contributing more than $1 billion in taxes to the ACT government, it is vital to the ACT economy that the construction industry continue operating in a covid-safe way.”