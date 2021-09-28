ACT businesses continue to wait for ‘critical’ support grants

SEVEN weeks into lockdown only 54 per cent of businesses that applied for “critical” ACT government support grants have been paid, according to the Canberra Liberals.

In discovering this, Canberra Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee slammed the ACT Labor/Greens government, saying it’s unacceptable that seven weeks into a lockdown so many businesses are still waiting for support from the ACT government, including many who applied on the very first day the grants were available.

“We have been inundated with emails and calls from businesses who are pleading for help and are yet to receive any support from this ACT Labor/Greens government,” Ms Lee said.

“This government told Canberrans for months they were prepared for a lockdown, surely part of that preparation was ensuring critically necessary support can be given to businesses quickly.”

Shadow minister for business Leanne Castley said the Chief Minister and Minister for Business are more than happy to blame other governments and business itself, but it’s time they stood up and took some responsibility for a complete failure to provide necessary support to many businesses doing it tough.

“Businesses in the ACT are crying out for help and the ACT Labor/Greens government must step up and ensure our valued businesses receive the support they need quickly,” she said.