ACT covid cases jump to fifteen

FIFTEEN cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the ACT today (November 3).
The number of active cases is now 141.
There are currently five people hospitalised with the virus, including two in intensive care and one being ventilated.
ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated now number 93.6 per cent.
