ACT Electoral Commission reveal parties spending on elections

LABOR spent $561,483 on engaging consultants or advertising agents to retain government for a fifth term in last year’s ACT elections.

The exorbitant amount of funds for services and material relating to advertisements that extends to broadcasting and publishing electoral matters was more than half of the party’s entire campaign expenditure.

Both of the major parties forked out more than $1 million – the Canberra Liberals spending $14,194 more than Labor – in total electoral expenditure to win over voters.

But Labor coughed up more than six times than the $85,049 the Liberals spent on public relations spin.

The ACT Greens, who have formed a coalition government for the third time, were one of 14 party candidates that did not pay out a cent on consult or agent fees.

Instead the party, who won a record-high six seats in 2020 under the Hare-Clark system, spent $84,862 on “electoral matter that is intended or likely to affect voting at an election”.

Political parties have to declare costs that contains an “express or implicit reference to or comment” on the election, the performance of the government, the opposition, an MLA, a political party or candidate, or an issue before the voters in relation to the election.

The 68 per cent of the Greens spending was the largest proportion of expenditure from any of the 16 parties on matters that require to be authorised.

The two major parties still spent more than $300,000 each in these declarations.

The Liberals only spent a further $55,770 less – or nearly 30 per cent of its expenditure – on “material not required to be authorised”.

The $312,211 expense relates to production costs in promoting the brand of the party.

The Opposition also paid $186,097 in either broadcast, publishing or theatre advertising to attack Labor, who surrendered $114,532 less to win 10 seats to its rival’s nine.

The Belco Party spent more money than any other party without winning a seat in the ACT Legislative Assembly when the northern suburbs candidates paid out $56,798.

The Greens and Independent Fiona Carrick were also the only party and candidate that financially profited from the election.

Public election funding announced in December for registering more than four per cent of first preference votes bolstered the coffers of the Greens by nearly $313,000.

Donors to Ms Carrick’s campaign handed over $13,693 that included $11,087 that was required to be authorised, but the Murrumbidgee candidate got back $32,613 despite not being elected.

Six political parties have already gained $8.62 per vote, including Labor collecting nearly $878,000 and the Liberals more than $785,000.

The ACT Electoral Commission this week released the financial disclosure returns for ACT political parties, non-party candidates, third-party campaigners, associated entities, and broadcasters and publishers for the 2020 ACT Legislative Assembly election.

Details of expenditure by party-endorsed candidates are included in the election return of the political parties.

The commission are currently undergoing compliance and accuracy checks of the figures submitted by electoral participants.