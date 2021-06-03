ACT expands vaccine roll-out to 40-49 year olds

CANBERRANS aged between 40 and 49 can now receive their covid jab, as the ACT government expands eligibility for its vaccine rollout program.
Sixty-thousand more ACT residents can now book in for a Pfizer vaccination at the ACT COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Garran.
It comes as the territory passed 100,000 vaccine doses administered across ACT government vaccination clinics, primary healthcare providers and through the Commonwealth Aged Care program.
ACT health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith encouraged eligible Canberrans to “roll up their sleeves” but acknowledged that not everyone will be able to access a clinic straight away.
“With about 60,000 more ACT residents becoming eligible today, everyone will not be able to get their first dose in week one,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.
“Like all jurisdictions, the ACT faces supply constraints on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.”
ACT vaccination clinics will be supported by an improved online booking system and extended opening hours for the telephone booking line, Ms Stephen-Smith said.
To date, telephone bookings have accounted for around 57 per cent of all vaccination appointments.
“From today, we are expanding the hours of operation for the phone booking line to be available from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.
“We have also increased staffing and updated the call back system to reduce wait times.”
“The vaccine is one way that Canberrans can protect themselves, their families and our community from the worst health impacts of COVID-19.”
Eligible Canberrans aged 50, who haven’t been vaccinated, should contact their GP or a GP-led respiratory clinic to book an appointment.