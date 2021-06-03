ACT extends its ‘stay-at-home’ requirements

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government has extended its week-long “stay-at-home” requirement by another seven days for people who entered the ACT from Victoria after 11.59pm on May 27.

People currently under the stay-at-home order will need to continue to follow the stay home requirements until 11.59pm, Thursday, June 10, as well as anyone leaving Victoria and entering the ACT. The initial end date was proposed to end today.

The announcement comes after the Victorian government removed stay-at-home requirements for regional Victoria.

However, an ACT government spokesperson said it can’t be removed here because the Victorian government has implemented tight gathering restrictions and other public health measures across regional Victoria to mitigate the risk of community transmission in this area, whereas the ACT does not have these restrictions in place.

“Therefore maintaining the stay-at-home requirement provides the community with additional protections. The ACT will not be tightening its restrictions in relation to gatherings and business activity,” the spokesperson said.

With the extension of the stay-at-home requirement, ACT residents leaving Victoria to enter the ACT need to:

Complete an online declaration form within 24 hours prior to arriving in the ACT.

Travel directly to the residence where you will spend the stay-at-home period. You should only leave the residence for an approved essential purpose.

Everyone aged 12 years and over must wear a mask if leaving their premises for any of these essential purposes. Mask wearing is not required if undertaking vigorous exercise outdoors.

Non-ACT residents who are planning to come to the ACT from Victoria can’t enter without an approved exemption prior to arrival. The exemption form is available on the COVID-19 website.

The ACT government’s approved essential purposes for leaving home during the stay-at-home period are: