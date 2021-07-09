ACT Health extends NSW travel restrictions

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER NSW recorded 44 new local COVID-19 cases today (July 9), ACT Health has extended its travel restrictions to greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour.

ACT Health will declare these areas as “COVID-19 affected areas” from 11.59pm tonight.

The new restrictions mean that anyone entering the ACT from greater Sydney, Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour after 11.59pm will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone entering the ACT from these areas, including returning ACT residents, must complete an online exemption form prior to their travel and enter quarantine immediately upon return to the ACT, according to an ACT Health spokeswoman.

“ACT residents will automatically receive an exemption to enter the ACT and will be supported to safely return to their homes,” she said.

“People who leave greater Sydney prior to 11.59pm tonight will enter into stay at home orders under current restrictions levels. People already under the stay at home order will need to continue to follow these requirements. They will not be required to enter quarantine.

“Non-ACT residents continue to be unable to enter the ACT without an approved exemption. In light of the increased risk posed by the spread of COVID-19 in greater Sydney, ACT Health will be tightening the requirements for an exemption to be approved.

“Exemptions will only be approved in highly exceptional circumstances. Even if an exemption is approved, people receiving an exemption will be required to quarantine. If people do not have suitable premises to quarantine in, they will be required to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.”

The COVID-19 situation in Sydney is of significant concern to ACT Health and the spokeswoman said it’s important to implement these measures to support the actions of the NSW government and to protect the Canberra community.

At the same time that Canberra’s travel restrictions will be tightening, the ACT’s mask mandate will be ending.

However, the ACT government is still encouraging the use of masks in spaces where physical distancing is not possible, such as public transport or crowded venues.

“This may change at short notice and Canberrans should be prepared,” the spokeswoman said.