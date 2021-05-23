ACT gives the all clear to travel restrictions

THERE are no interstate ACT travel restrictions in place with the government this afternoon (May 23) lifting all covid travel restrictions for Greater Melbourne.
ALL COVID-19 exposure locations in Greater Melbourne have been removed from the ACT’s COVID-19 Areas of Concern Notice and the ACT COVID-19 website.
Currently, anyone from Greater Melbourne can travel freely to the ACT and the Greater Melbourne region is no longer considered a geographical area of risk in relation to attending high-risk settings in the ACT.
This means that staff, visitors and volunteers who have been to Greater Melbourne in the previous 14 days are again able to attend high-risk settings in the ACT. High-risk settings include hospitals, residential aged-care facilities, correctional facilities and residential accommodation facilities that support people who require frequent, close personal care and who are vulnerable to severe disease.
Staff, visitors and volunteers who have been to greater Sydney in the last two weeks can return to high-risk settings in the ACT after the ACT government lifted remaining COVID-19 restrictions imposed earlier this month.