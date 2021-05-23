ACT gives the all clear to travel restrictions

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE are no interstate ACT travel restrictions in place with the government this afternoon (May 23) lifting all covid travel restrictions for Greater Melbourne.

ALL COVID-19 exposure locations in Greater Melbourne have been removed from the ACT’s COVID-19 Areas of Concern Notice and the ACT COVID-19 website.

Currently, anyone from Greater Melbourne can travel freely to the ACT and the Greater Melbourne region is no longer considered a geographical area of risk in relation to attending high-risk settings in the ACT.

This means that staff, visitors and volunteers who have been to Greater Melbourne in the previous 14 days are again able to attend high-risk settings in the ACT. High-risk settings include hospitals, residential aged-care facilities, correctional facilities and residential accommodation facilities that support people who require frequent, close personal care and who are vulnerable to severe disease.