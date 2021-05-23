ACT gives the all clear to travel restrictions

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE are no interstate ACT travel restrictions in place with the government this afternoon (May 23) lifting all covid travel restrictions for Greater Melbourne.

ALL COVID-19 exposure locations in Greater Melbourne have been removed from the ACT’s COVID-19 Areas of Concern Notice and the ACT COVID-19 website.

Currently, anyone from Greater Melbourne can travel freely to the ACT and the Greater Melbourne region is no longer considered a geographical area of risk in relation to attending high-risk settings in the ACT.

This means that staff, visitors and volunteers who have been to Greater Melbourne in the previous 14 days are again able to attend high-risk settings in the ACT. High-risk settings include hospitals, residential aged-care facilities, correctional facilities and residential accommodation facilities that support people who require frequent, close personal care and who are vulnerable to severe disease.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePolice locate missing teen Sabrina
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply