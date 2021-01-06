ACT government sends out compliance warning to drivers

THE ACT government has warned residents that fail to comply with public health directions from police on the roads would be fined up to $8000.

But it is motorists that display New South Wales number plates that will be the target of police compliance activity amid the outbreak of the state’s recent coronavirus cluster.

ACT chief minister Andrew Barr said police will be employed to enforce compliance on major highways and regional roads crossing the border, but also inside the territory.

“People will be familiar with police compliance activity inside the ACT will (also) be familiar to random breath-testing,” Mr Barr said.

“So I want to be clear that those who are found in breach of our public health directions face $8000 fines.

“You may not be stopped at the border but if it is possible, high likely, that if you are here in breach of a public health direction, you will be stopped somewhere inside the ACT.”

Transport Canberra and City Services have authorised a traffic management plan in consultation with ACT police to ensure the safety of all motorists and police officers during the operation.

Figures from authorities suggest that Canberra has at least 300,000 cars on its roads each day, which 10 per cent are NSW vehicles.

Nearly all number plates come from Queanbeyan while others are Yass or Goulburn drivers.

But Mr Barr said a fear of visitors from Greater Sydney and Wollongong arriving in the ACT is leading to a more vigilant policing on the roads.

“This does narrow the focus of compliance for ACT policing – if you are here from Sydney or any of the Covid hotspots in breach of our public health directions, you should not be here and you risk that $8000 fine,” he said.

“It is through listening to experts, putting in place proportionate risk reduction measure, that the ACT has achieved Covid-safe outcomes that we have through this first phase of the pandemic.”