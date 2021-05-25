ACT Health brings in travel requirements

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FROM 6pm today (May 25), all travellers coming into the ACT from greater Melbourne will be required to complete an online declaration form within 24 hours of the form becoming available.

Anyone who has been in the greater Melbourne area in the last 14 days will also be required to fill out the form.

However, non-ACT residents that have been to a close contact exposure location in greater Melbourne will be exempt from coming into the ACT without an approved exemption prior to arrival. The exemption form is available on the COVID-19 website.

Areas of concern include:

Jump! Swim Schools Bundoora, 4/37 The Concord, Bundoora, between 8.55am and 10.15am on Friday, May 21.

Highpoint Shopping Centre, 120-200 Rosamond Road, Maribyrnong, between 5pm and 8pm, Thursday, May 20.

Nando’s Epping (Dalton Road), shop 17, Dalton Village, 351–371 Dalton Road, Epping, between 8.30pm and 9.20pm, Wednesday, May 19.

Woolworths Epping North, shop 13, 2 Lyndarum Drive, Epping, between 4.45pm and 5.45pm, Saturday, May 22.

The new requirements come into place after Victoria recorded another COVID-19 case this morning, brining the total of active cases in the state to five.

Following the rise in case numbers, greater Melbourne will also be declared a geographical area of risk by ACT Health.

“Staff, visitors and volunteers in high-risk settings who have been in greater Melbourne in the last 14 days should not visit or attend work for a period of 14 days since they were last in the area,” says an ACT Health spokesperson.

“These high-risk settings include hospitals, residential aged care facilities, correctional facilities and residential accommodation facilities that support people who require frequent, close personal care and who are vulnerable to severe disease.

“Further, staff returning from greater Melbourne who provide home-based aged care and disability services that involve close physical contact with clients, should exclude themselves from providing in-home care for a period of 14 days since they were last in the area.”