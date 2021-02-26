ACT Health removes Victoria travel restrictions

FROM 11.59pm tonight (February 26) ACT Health will remove all travel restrictions with Victoria.

An ACT Health spokeswoman made the announcement this afternoon, saying they will remove restrictions related to tier one Victorian exposure sites from the public health direction.

“As there still continues to be tier two and tier three exposure sites, we ask people who have recently been in Victoria to monitor the Victorian Department of Health website for updates, and follow the health advice provided by the Victorian Department of Health in regards to testing and quarantine,” she said.

“Although from tonight there will no longer be travel restrictions in place, it is important that prior to travel people check the latest health and travel advice and are prepared that this can change at short notice.”

