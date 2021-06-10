ACT Health will lift stay home requirements

By
CityNews
-
STAY-at-home requirements will be lifted at 11.59pm tonight (June 10) for anyone in the ACT who has travelled from Victoria. 

ACT Health made the announcement this afternoon, saying this means that people currently in the ACT and people travelling to the ACT from Victoria will no longer be subject to the stay-at-home requirements.

However, ahead of the long weekend, ACT Health advises Canberrans to carefully consider their need to travel to Victoria.

An ACT Health spokeswoman also warns that a list of COVID-19 exposure locations in Victoria, NSW and Queensland has increased overnight.

“People in the ACT who have been in these jurisdictions in the last 14 days should check the COVID-19 Areas of Concern information on the ACT’s COVID-19 website to see if they have visited one of these close or casual exposure locations during the dates and times specified, and follow the relevant health directions,” she says. 

“Anyone who has travelled outside of the ACT recently should continue to check the COVID-19 website for updated exposure locations.” 

