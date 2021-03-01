ACT Heritage Council gets new perspectives

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT Heritage Council has today (March 2) announced its new leadership, and four new members to help conserve and tell the story of the Canberra region.

Appointed as chair is Kenneth Heffernan, an expert in archaeology and lecturer at the ANU. Author and historian Laura Dawes has been appointed as deputy chair.

Also joining the council are Prof Nicholas Brown, Sarah Jane Brazil, Alison Archer and Caroline Hughes who will bring a range of expertise from their respective fields to help conserve the places and objects that illustrate the history of the capital.

Nicholas Brown is a professor of history at the ANU with a particular interest in urban design.

Sarah Jane Brazil is a world heritage expert with a specialisation in architecture.

Alison Archer is a conservationist and a representative for the Canberra community with an interest in natural history.

Caroline Hughes is a representative for the First Nations community who is instrumental in bringing Ngunnawal language to the community.

“These appointments will see new experience and perspectives brought to the council, which plays an important role providing advice on the conservation of cultural, natural and First Nations heritage in the ACT,” said Heritage Minister Rebecca Vassarotti.

“I would also like to thank outgoing council members Amanda Evans and Gary Shipp and in particular David Flannery for his significant contribution as chairperson.”