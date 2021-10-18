News location:

ACT hits 80 per cent jabs, puts Barr under pressure to open up

CHIEF Minister Andrew Barr has signalled that this afternoon (October 18) the ACT hit 80 per cent of the population over the age of 12 is now fully vaccinated. 

After suddenly changing the border rules at the weekend, the Chief Minister is under pressure to open the ACT up faster than his projected pathway to recovery, given the community freedoms being enjoyed across the border in NSW.

He says the 80 per cent threshold now “triggers the next step of our pathway forward”.

He will outline those plans tomorrow.

