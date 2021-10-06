ACT hits one dose vaccination milestone

NINETY-five per cent of the Canberra population aged 12 and over have received one dose of the covid vaccination.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith announced the “major milestone” at the latest covid press conference today (October 6), saying that 66 per cent of the population of that age group is now fully vaccinated.

The good news comes after the health minister yesterday announced that the ACT government is working towards making vaccinations mandatory for healthcare staff.

Consultation is already underway with the territory’s healthcare workforce and other key stakeholders on making vaccinations mandatory.

Healthcare staff will be required to get vaccinated under a new public health direction, which will be put in place by the chief health officer.

Under the direction, Ms Stephen-Smith said it will focus on staff who have the highest risk of coming into contact with COVID-19 positive people, including:

Front line health care workers in hospitals or any health care facility operated by Canberra Health Services.

Health workers in a day hospital, designed as a facility where a person is admitted for surgical and medical treatment and discharged on the same day.

Hospice workers

People who work in the ambulance services and other patient transport.

The current proposal is that workers must have at least one dose of the vaccine by no later than October 29 and a second dose by no later than December 1.