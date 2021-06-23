ACT issues new COVID-19 travel directions from 4 pm today

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING the evolving COVID-19 situation in NSW, from 4 pm today (June 23) the ACT government will introduce new stay-at-home requirements for people entering the ACT from areas of greater Sydney.

The requirement will apply for anyone who leaves the following seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Greater Sydney and enters the ACT.

City of Sydney

Waverley

Randwick

Canada Bay

Inner West

Bayside

Woollahra

In addition, anyone who has been in the broader Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Nepean Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour regions of NSW (including the LGAs above) in the past 14 days, will need to complete an online declaration form on the COVID-19 website.

The form will be available from 6pm tonight, 23 June.

This is to ensure ACT Health is able to contact people if travel directions need to be escalated in the coming days.

At this time, these requirements will remain in place for at least one week, until 11.59pm Wednesday June 30.

If you must travel for essential reasons, you must abide by all public health directions in place in NSW and the ACT. This includes changing travel plans and adhering to public health instructions upon your return.

ACT Health advises if you are an ACT resident and are leaving the affected LGAs on or after 4pm today and entering the ACT you need to:

Complete an online declaration form within 24 hours prior to arriving in the ACT or within 24 hours from the commencement of the new stay at home requirements.

Travel directly to the residence where you will spend the stay-at-home period. You should only leave the residence for an approved essential purpose. The stay-at-home requirement will be in place until at least 11.59pm on 30 June 2021.

Everyone aged 12 years and over must wear a mask if leaving their premises for any of these essential purposes. Mask wearing is not required if undertaking vigorous exercise outdoors.

Non-ACT residents who are in these LGAs will not be able to enter the ACT without an approved exemption. Exemptions will only be granted for extraordinary circumstances, and even if an exemption is approved, you will still be required to follow the stay-at-home order in the ACT.

Further information on these requirements will be available on the COVID-19 website by 6pm tonight.