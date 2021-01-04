ACT law society welcomes new special magistrate

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Law Society is “very pleased” to welcome to a newly-appointed special magistrate.

Jane Campbell will take on the special magistrate role for the ACT Magistrate’s Court.

Ms Campbell was admitted to practice in 1990 and will bring a wealth of experience to the bench.

She worked with Legal Aid ACT as their deputy chief executive and head of criminal practice, as well as serving as a prosecutor for the ACT director of public prosecutions and as a human rights solicitor at the women’s legal centre ACT.

She is also a long-standing member of our criminal law committee.

“On behalf of the ACT legal profession, we congratulate and welcome the appointment of special magistrate Campbell,” Law Society President Elizabeth Carroll said in a statement.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
Next articlePolice shopping for man to assist enquiries
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply