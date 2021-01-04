ACT law society welcomes new special magistrate

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Law Society is “very pleased” to welcome to a newly-appointed special magistrate.

Jane Campbell will take on the special magistrate role for the ACT Magistrate’s Court.

Ms Campbell was admitted to practice in 1990 and will bring a wealth of experience to the bench.

She worked with Legal Aid ACT as their deputy chief executive and head of criminal practice, as well as serving as a prosecutor for the ACT director of public prosecutions and as a human rights solicitor at the women’s legal centre ACT.

She is also a long-standing member of our criminal law committee.

“On behalf of the ACT legal profession, we congratulate and welcome the appointment of special magistrate Campbell,” Law Society President Elizabeth Carroll said in a statement.